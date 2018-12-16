CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,195 shares during the period. CVR Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $31,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CVR Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CVR Energy by 200.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CVR Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

CVR Energy stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

