Cypress Capital Group Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.7% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,407,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 894,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,336,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $111.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $119.84.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

In other news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,081,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $637,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,870,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,964,232 shares of company stock valued at $152,079,047 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

