Cypress Capital Group Has $4 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,897,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 266,796.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,985,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,981,000 after buying an additional 16,978,925 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $845,763,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,533,000 after buying an additional 4,618,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,383,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,086,000 after buying an additional 4,613,349 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

