Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,536 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $181.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.17 and a 52-week high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $199.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $258.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.80.

In related news, CEO Robert Sands sold 136,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $30,534,640.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,943,677.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

