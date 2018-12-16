CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Equities analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report sales of $13.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $18.50 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $27.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $61.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $66.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.73 million, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $104.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.03% and a negative net margin of 68.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

In related news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,810.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,526 shares of company stock worth $243,270. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 739.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,327,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after buying an additional 1,169,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after buying an additional 900,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 658.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 773,080 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 38.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,661,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after buying an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after buying an additional 716,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,979. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.43.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.