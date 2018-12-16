DA Davidson Comments on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $675.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.99 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $163,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $537,625. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 267,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 119,244 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

