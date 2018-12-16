Damian Finio Purchases 10,000 Shares of Teligent Inc (TLGT) Stock

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) CFO Damian Finio acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.80. 557,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,860. Teligent Inc has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teligent Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TLGT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Teligent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

