Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 248,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 130.7% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 264,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after buying an additional 150,011 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 24,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 253,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.54.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $541,474.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,514.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,007 shares of company stock valued at $15,202,163 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/danaher-co-dhr-holdings-lifted-by-point72-asset-management-l-p.html.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.