Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $82.38 and a twelve month high of $124.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $6,835,289.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $1,387,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

