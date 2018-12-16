DarkLisk Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DISK)

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, DarkLisk has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. DarkLisk has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DarkLisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DarkLisk alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.01961241 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006463 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006275 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 351.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00001898 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DarkLisk Coin Profile

DarkLisk (DISK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

DarkLisk Coin Trading

DarkLisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DarkLisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DarkLisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DarkLisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DarkLisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DarkLisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.