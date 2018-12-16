Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from an in-line rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $74.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.28 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 9,100 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $563,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,273.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,483.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,163 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

