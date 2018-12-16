Debitum (DEB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,313.00

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. Debitum has a market capitalization of $920,913.00 and approximately $9,313.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitum token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Debitum has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Debitum Token Profile

Debitum launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,445,716 tokens. The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Debitum is debitum.network. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork. The official message board for Debitum is blog.debitum.network.

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

