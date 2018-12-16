Denny’s (DENN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an equal rating to a weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.28 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 14,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 722,394 shares in the company, valued at $12,208,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 43,600 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $751,664.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,276.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,100 shares of company stock worth $1,347,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter worth $177,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter worth $202,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

