Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.53.

DGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of Detour Gold stock opened at C$10.02 on Tuesday. Detour Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$222.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Detour Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alberto Francis Heredia sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.55, for a total value of C$183,570.00. Also, insider Edward William Drew Anwyll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.70, for a total value of C$160,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,070.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

