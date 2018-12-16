Deutsche Bank AG Has $52.43 Million Stake in Shire PLC (SHPG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248,408 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Shire worth $52,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Shire by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Shire by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shire by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Shire by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shire by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shire stock opened at $174.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. Shire PLC has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $182.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.01). Shire had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shire PLC will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SHPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.11.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

