Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Delphi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $27.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.19.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin J. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Helmut Leube bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,103 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 908.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4,307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.