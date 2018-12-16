Deutsche Boerse (DB1) PT Set at €120.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DB1. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.56 ($126.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €122.89 ($142.89).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €106.85 ($124.24) on Friday. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €77.25 ($89.83) and a 1-year high of €111.20 ($129.30).

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.