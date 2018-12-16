Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €43.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €43.20 ($50.23) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DWNI. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €42.74 ($49.70) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.11 ($51.29).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €41.77 ($48.57) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.