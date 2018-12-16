DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 196,585 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196,585 shares during the quarter. PROS accounts for 2.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PROS worth $94,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in PROS by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PROS by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PROS by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in PROS by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $313,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,411.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $699,220. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Nomura reduced their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

