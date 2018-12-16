DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Insider Debra Fine Buys 50,000 Shares

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) insider Debra Fine purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00.

Shares of TSE DHX opened at C$2.83 on Friday. DHX Media Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DHX Media Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cormark increased their price target on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. CIBC lowered DHX Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. DHX Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

