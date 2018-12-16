Diamond (DMD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,511.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Diamond has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $1,511.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00028952 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,051,493 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

