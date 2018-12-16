dietbitcoin (DDX) Price Up 75.3% This Week

dietbitcoin (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. dietbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $76,966.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of dietbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dietbitcoin has traded up 75.3% against the US dollar. One dietbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dietbitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.02336146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00143415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00176337 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031327 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About dietbitcoin

dietbitcoin’s total supply is 2,369,306 coins. dietbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @diet_bitcoin. The official website for dietbitcoin is www.dietbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dietbitcoin

dietbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dietbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dietbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dietbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dietbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dietbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.