DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Holdings Reduced by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 22,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $45,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Sharp sold 7,871 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $913,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,271 shares of company stock worth $1,508,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

