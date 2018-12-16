Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $124,836.00 and $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001364 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 31,141,733 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

