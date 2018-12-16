Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $82.43 Million Position in RLI Corp. (RLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.36% of RLI worth $82,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $110,389.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). RLI had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

