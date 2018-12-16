Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 36,708 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,708 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of AmerisourceBergen worth $81,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 29,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,610,063.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $238,123.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,372.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,225,695. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $78.97 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $106.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

