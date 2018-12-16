Dinastycoin (DCY) Achieves Market Cap of $352,332.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded up 117.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $352,332.00 and approximately $1,759.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dinastycoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,803,275,677 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinastycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinastycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.