Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 344 at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 344 ($4.49) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 378 ($4.94) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 391.50 ($5.12).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 307.50 ($4.02) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 332.28 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 411.30 ($5.37).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.