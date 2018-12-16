Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) Shares Gap Down to $50.62

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.77, but opened at $50.62. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 2485111 shares.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 111.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,599 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3,001.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 540,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 523,490 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

