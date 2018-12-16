Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Holdings Cut by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,236,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 31,462 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $943,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,549. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of DISCA opened at $27.97 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

