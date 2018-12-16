Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stake Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,548 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar General worth $29,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23,132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,455 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,907,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,345,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 786,382 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,450,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,987,000 after purchasing an additional 711,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,641,000 after purchasing an additional 672,761 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $85.54 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

