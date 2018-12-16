Domingo Hurtado Sells 590 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) insider Domingo Hurtado sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.62, for a total value of $524,285.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AZO opened at $871.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $590.76 and a 52 week high of $896.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 59.05 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $874.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,226 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 353.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

