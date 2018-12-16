Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stake Lessened by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,177,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,357,000 after buying an additional 345,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,028,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,725,000 after buying an additional 2,316,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,998,000 after buying an additional 1,413,097 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,298,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,399,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after buying an additional 34,408 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $74.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.92 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.

