Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.98 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

