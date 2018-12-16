Donationcoin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (DON)

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Donationcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Donationcoin has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. Donationcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donationcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00798237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00001336 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Donationcoin Coin Profile

Donationcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin. The official website for Donationcoin is donationcoin.org. The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Donationcoin

Donationcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donationcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donationcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donationcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donationcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donationcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.