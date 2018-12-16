Dr. Hönle (HNL) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ETR HNL opened at €44.50 ($51.74) on Friday.

Dr. Hönle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

