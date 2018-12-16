DraftCoin (DFT) Price Hits $0.0159

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $129,089.00 and $2,491.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,140,467 coins and its circulating supply is 8,140,467 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.