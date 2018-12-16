DSW (DSW) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on DSW (NYSE:DSW) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSW. Zacks Investment Research raised DSW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 price objective on DSW and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DSW from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on DSW from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DSW in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DSW presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.09.

DSW stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. DSW has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.23 million. DSW had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSW will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. DSW’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

In other news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $141,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSW by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,930,000 after buying an additional 814,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSW by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 681,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DSW during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,555,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DSW during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,087,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DSW by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,035,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after buying an additional 504,828 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

