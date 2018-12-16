DSW (DSW) PT Raised to $28.00

DSW (NYSE:DSW) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of DSW from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of DSW in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DSW from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.09.

DSW stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. DSW has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. DSW had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. DSW’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSW will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $141,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at $314,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DSW by 35.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in DSW by 10.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in DSW by 21.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DSW by 392.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DSW by 12.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

