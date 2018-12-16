DTE Energy Co (DTE) Holdings Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.36% of DTE Energy worth $71,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 245.1% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 386.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 60,761 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,018,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,160,000 after acquiring an additional 178,082 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,040 shares of company stock worth $1,919,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

NYSE:DTE opened at $118.22 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.08.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

