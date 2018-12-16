Dutch Coin (DUTCH) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Dutch Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dutch Coin has traded 80.5% higher against the US dollar. Dutch Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dutch Coin Profile

Dutch Coin (DUTCH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. The official message board for Dutch Coin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0. Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin. Dutch Coin’s official website is www.dutchcoin.net.

Dutch Coin Coin Trading

Dutch Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dutch Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dutch Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

