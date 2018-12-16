Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.76

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 1715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynagas LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $134.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

