Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 1,412.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 229,991 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $9,902,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $9,894,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 149.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,630 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 139.6% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 90,736 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Masonite International Corp has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $75.25.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.88 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-acquires-new-stake-in-masonite-international-corp-door.html.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.