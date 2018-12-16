Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Position in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 53.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,833 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 15.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Bruker by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 182,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Bruker stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-lowers-position-in-bruker-co-brkr.html.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.