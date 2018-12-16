DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Lanxess (LXS)

Lanxess (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.04 ($77.96).

Shares of LXS opened at €42.80 ($49.77) on Friday. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a twelve month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

