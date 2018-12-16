Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $11.12 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

