Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 1549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the second quarter valued at $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 25.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the third quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the third quarter valued at $2,875,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.27” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/eaton-vance-tax-advantaged-global-dvd-etg-sets-new-1-year-low-at-14-27.html.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.