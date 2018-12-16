Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

In other Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,870,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,101,114.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $2,348,332.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,651 shares in the company, valued at $125,526,580.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,984 shares of company stock worth $6,618,100 over the last three months.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

