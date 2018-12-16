Eidos Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Eidos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:EIDX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 17th. Eidos Therapeutics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 20th. The total size of the offering was $106,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

EIDX opened at $16.27 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bridgebio Pharma Llc acquired 2,853,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,579,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,577,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,642,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $874,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,051,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

