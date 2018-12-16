Electra Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84,334.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, CoinFalcon and Fatbtc. Electra has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $84,334.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00007051 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003457 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,251,584,186 coins and its circulating supply is 28,384,427,633 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, Cryptohub, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinBene and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

